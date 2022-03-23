When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 14.

What happened: The supervisors unanimously approved switching from monthly to quarterly billing for trash and water bills. Trash and water bills will be issued separately beginning in June.

Why it matters: West Earl currently bills monthly for both water and trash on the same invoice, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said after the meeting. The reason was to maintain reasonable rates for bills. Rates will remain the same.

Saving money: The switch will save the township approximately $5,000 or more per year in administrative costs. Chair Dave Thornton said in a March 16 email West Earl would save money in annual costs for postage and materials and reduce wear and tear on the equipment. The move will also allow township staff to focus on other issues.

Convenience: The board did discuss invoicing trash and water quarterly payments on the same month to save more money. Officials eventually decided that it would be more “prudent and beneficial” to our residents to spread out those costs over the quarter.

Akron Hill Water Tank: A painting project for the Akron Hill Water Tower will take it out of service for a few months. The West Earl Water Authority will be bidding out the project in the next few weeks. Residents will receive a letter from the township about the project with a request for contact information if West Earl issues a boil water advisory. Seesholtz said in a March 16 email residents should not see any interruption in service when the tower is taken out of service.

Quotable: “We do not expect any issues but want to be prepared,” Seesholtz said after the meeting on March 15.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. March 28 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.