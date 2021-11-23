When: West Earl Twp. supervisors meeting, followed by budget review session, Nov. 15.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the preliminary budget of $7.15 million with no real estate tax increase. The millage rate will remain at 1.266, meaning a home assessed at $100,000 will have a tax bill of $126.60. Supervisors Butch Keppley and Dale Wissler were absent.

Policing: The budget for the West Earl Police Department is anticipated to be $2.12 million. Police will receive new radios plus a police cruiser. All officers will be outfitted with body cameras.

Projected spending: Vice Chair John Ford asked why the 2022 proposed police budget is so expensive, noting it shows a “significant increase” over the $1.86 million budgeted for police spending this year. Police Chief Eric Higgins responded that capital purchases of $201,180 were the reason for the increase — items he “felt strongly the police department needs.”

Quotable: “I feel very strongly about body cameras. When I was a chief in New Jersey, I was one of the first departments in New Jersey to have body cameras, and I feel strongly about it,” he said. “I'd rather have our own video of what occurred. It’s part of being transparent to the community.”

Sewer cash: The township is using proceeds from last year’s sale of the sewer system to the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $7.5 million to pay off debt service for the township building, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said after the meeting. West Earl also plans to pay off all leases of township equipment and pay cash for a new public works truck.

Fire contributions: The sale of the sewer authority will allow the township to make a substantial donation to local fire companies. West Earl and Farmersville fire departments will both receive a one-time donation of $250,000 each.

Other highlights: The preliminary budget includes American Rescue Plan Act spending, construction of a portion of the East Main Street curb and sidewalks, transferring funds to an operating reserve that will be creating and completing a mandated municipal separate storm sewer project, Seesholtz wrote in a Nov. 17 email.

Next step: The preliminary budget must be advertised for 20 days before it can be approved. The board is scheduled to adopt the final budget Dec. 20. Supervisors will meet Dec. 6 at the township building, 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.