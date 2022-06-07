When: West Earl supervisors meeting, May 23.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to grant Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz spending authority on budgeted expenditures up to $5,000. Supervisor Butch Keppley was absent.

Why it matters: Spending authority would allow Seesholtz to purchase budgeted expenditures under $5,000 without approval from the supervisors. An example shared by officials was expenses for day-to-day operations such as office supplies.

Official comment: Vice Chair John Ford asked Seesholtz whether $5,000 was enough. She said it is a safe, comfortable amount, and she suggested the amount could be revisited if needed. In a May 25 email, Seesholtz said the board should still be in on the decision-making process for major purchases. The township did not have a spending authority in place prior, Seesholtz said.

Streambank project: Supervisors also unanimously voted to award a contract for the Turtle Hill Road streambank restoration project to Flyway Excavation Inc. for $244,525. West Earl was awarded a $331,767 grant from the Lancaster Clean Water Fund to complete this project. Seesholtz said the township received three bids. A total of 1,535 linear feet of streambank will be restored.

New name: Supervisors also voted unanimously to support Akron Borough resident Adrian Shelley’s request to name an unnamed stream Warbler Run. The stream runs through West Earl and Akron. The name originated from its notoriety as “a hotspot for observing a wide variety of warblers (and other birds) during the spring and fall migration.” Naming the stream allows residents, municipalities and land management agencies to promote and raise awareness to improve water quality, stormwater management and native flora communities.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 13 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.