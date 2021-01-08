What happened: West Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: West Earl Township’s new budget, approved in late December, shows a healthy $5 million surplus. Projected expenditures total $4.22 million against revenues of $7.018 million. Plus, there is carryover from 2020 of $2.39 million. The real estate tax rate remains at 1.266 mills, as it has for several years.

Sewer deal: The township sewer authority will disband this year because the system was sold to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority. The balance on West Earl authority’s books, estimated at about $3 million, will then transfer to the township’s general account, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz wrote in an email Jan. 6.

Police and fire services: Policing is budgeted at $1.89 an increase of over $800,000. West Earl’s department assumed coverage of Akron Borough Jan. 1, taking on additional officers, vehicles and equipment. Fire protection is pegged at $92,500, including contributions of $7,500 to West Earl Fire Company and $6,500 to Farmersville Fire Company.

Pollution prevention: Mandated stormwater planning, engineering and projects total $137,284, a large leap from last year’s $58,000 due to a $121,284 Turtle Hill stream remediation project. Code enforcement costs are projected at $94,678.

Parks and composting: Maintaining three parks is expected to cost $30,500. Composting yard expenses total $421,600, of which $395,000 is earmarked for equipment purchases, most notably a grinder to be purchased with a state grant. However, Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said at a Jan. 4 supervisors meeting that the state Department of Environmental Protection has rescinded many previously approved grants, so the purchase is on hold.