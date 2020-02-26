- When: West Earl supervisors meeting Feb. 24.

- What happened: The township will undertake a $20,000 project with a 50-50 chance of fixing part of its water supply. Warily but unanimously, the supervisors supported West Earl Water Authority’s plan to rehabilitate a well that supplies up to 100,000 gallons a day, but has high dissolved solids. Authority engineer Dale Kopp said contractors will remove the pump and over 300 feet of pipe, alternately raise and lower the water level to flush clogged passages, check results by video, disinfect the well and install a new pump.

- Why it's important: The water supply depends on local wells with backup from Lancaster and Akron. The authority supplies homes, businesses, fire hydrants, sprinklers and DS Services, a water bottler using a third of the system’s capacity. Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. said he wanted to make it clear that the water is safe to use.

- Background: The supervisors previously tabled the project pending more information.

- Quotable: “There are no guarantees. It might work, it might not. The authority doesn’t want to abandon the well without trying,” Dale Kopp said.

- Sign issue: Todd Heidelbaugh, president of Creek Hill development’s homeowners’ association, asked for help with a street sign set so low that “someone’s going to hit their head on it.” Supervisor Dale Wissler said until the township owns the streets, the association must deal with the developer, Horst & Son Builders. Heidelbaugh said the developer “makes up excuses. If we’re not getting results from them, shouldn’t we be able to come to the township?” Officials have repeatedly refused to accept Creek Hill’s streets for dedication until all work is done according to approved plans.

- Also: Pennsylvania Game Commission Officer Kevin Halbfoerster reported on chronic wasting disease in deer. A collection box at the municipal building accounted for 25 of the 486 deer heads collected in the local management area. None tested positive.

