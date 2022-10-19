When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: Supervisors heard a request from the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for a financial contribution from the township’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. In an Oct. 6 letter, Mike Kyle, LASA executive director, wrote the pandemic rescue funds will be used for authority expenditures and losses resulting from the pandemic. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: West Earl Township received $880,506 in rescue funds, allowing local governments to transfer relief funds to municipal authorities. Reasons include loss of revenue, pandemic response and premium pay for essential work in relation to the continuity of critical infrastructures such as water, sewer and broadband. Kyle also wrote oversight for coronavirus relief funds and ambiguous Treasury guidelines from the CARES Act passed in 2020 prevented municipal authorities from receiving the same access to funds as other government units.

Losses: The sewer authority lost $354,000 in metered sewer revenue and $63,000 in past-due charges because of waived, late and interest fees charges. The authority also expended $18,000 for signage, barriers, protective equipment and teleworking technology to protect customers, vendors and employees.

Projects: Despite experiencing negative financial impacts from the pandemic, the sewer authority is still planning the necessary capital projects. LASA has four upcoming capital projects planned for West Earl Township. Notably, within the West Earl Township Act 537 plan, LASA intends to extend sewer sanitary sewer service to Farmersville starting in 2025 at a cost of $5.18 million. Upgrades to plant headworks at the West Earl Treatment Plant will begin in 2023. A vertical dual auger bar screening system will be installed to sort trapped rags and solids from screening devices into a dumpster. This system will prevent these items from entering the plant's wet well. The project will cost $129,300.

2022 expenditures: Within 2022, a new supervisory control and data acquisition system will be installed to connect to the LASA treatment plant in Washington Boro for remote access to treatment plant processes and instantly make changes. Sewer authority staff designed and aim to install the system at a cost of $165,000. The Cocalico Pump Station will also be upgraded to address backups during high-flow events. Contractor RK&K was awarded the design contract in June.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.