When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Jan. 24, with supervisor Dale Wissler absent.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of six mobile video recorders to be installed inside West Earl police cars and 15 body cameras, one for each officer.

The cost: Police Chief Eric Higgins said he budgeted $42,000 for the camera purchase in the 2022 budget with the final cost at $41,665, including server software.

Rollout: Implementation of the mobile and body cameras will occur by March or April, according to the chief. Higgins said he used similar Digital Ally equipment when he was a chief in New Jersey, calling it a good fit due to familiarity.

Details: Vice Chair John Ford asked whether any software was needed for the cameras and how long footage would be kept. Higgins responded to Ford by saying the police department’s retention plan will “surpass whatever the state requirements are.” Ford also asked whether the township needed to pass an ordinance to authorize body camera usage, with Higgins responding no. The chief said during a Feb. 2 phone call that the state wiretap law, which otherwise requires permission to use recording devices, exempts body camera usage by police officers. The police department has 5 terabytes within its expandable server to hold camera footage. Video from “sensitive” cases will be burned onto a DVD and placed as evidence.

Quotable: “Everybody behaves better – the officers and the public,” Higgins said, adding cameras have a de-escalating effect and provide transparency with the community.

Police promotion: Supervisors voted unanimously to promote police officer Jordan Byrnes to detective, replacing Dawn Ray who was promoted to sergeant. The promotion will go into effect Jan. 29.

Tribute banners: Resident Ray Yecker of Cedar Avenue asked the board whether the township will consider hanging military tribute banners on telephone poles. He said New Holland, Ephrata Borough plus Conestoga Township had the banners and thought West Earl should consider the idea. Chair Dave Thornton said it’s a “great idea.” He said Main Street would be an “opportune place” for the banners where the township is currently working on revamping the sidewalks there.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the township building, 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.