When: West Earl supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: West Earl officials want back pay from Comcast. For several years, the cable giant sent franchise fees for about 20 West Earl residents to Upper Leacock Township, and paid West Earl for about 15 Upper Leacock addresses. The township is attempting to collect the difference over the last two years.

Background: The payment mixup is but one element of the township’s feud with Comcast. Residents have complained about awkward connection pedestal placement, damaged streets and sidewalks, plus a tilted light pole. A Comcast subcontractor was fined for excavating streets without permits.

Quotable: “They (Comcast) have put a lot of residents through a lot of discomfort and difficulty, and they owe us money,” Chairman John Ford said.

Legal action: Township zoning officer Sara Service will file a civil complaint against a business at 90 Zook’s Mill Road. A zoning decision allows 25 vehicles parked on two sides of the building. But the number of vehicles “far exceeds the 25 max” and owners have “ignored recent enforcement notices,” Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said.

Other business: The board approved a five-year winter maintenance agreement with state Department of Transportation to plow state roads including Old Akron Road, Tobacco Road, Cat’s Back Road, Conestoga Creek Road and part of Farmersville Road.

Recognition: The board declared July 13 “Wendell Metzler Day” honoring a part-time officer who grew up in Brownstown and has served 24 years with the West Earl Police Department.