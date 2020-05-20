When: West Earl supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: East Main Street residents in Brownstown will soon know what their long-awaited new sidewalks will cost. Seventy-one property owners will pay $23 per lineal foot, with grants applied, plus 10% to cover contingencies. Payment is due May 31, 2021. Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said bills will range from about $250 for a narrow property to over $3,200 for one with wide street frontage. He called it “a huge savings” over what residents would pay privately. Chairman John Ford said actual costs may be lower but will not be higher. Residents with curbs and sidewalks in good repair will pay nothing.

Background: West Earl has reviewed plans and sought grants for over a decade, with many setbacks. With $2 million in grants awarded and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation planning to repave Main Street, the project has new urgency.

Pandemic: Supervisor David Thornton proposed a resolution requesting that Gov. Tom Wolf change Lancaster County’s COVID-19 status from red to yellow. The board will review a sample document for discussion and possibly vote next meeting. Ford said he is torn over the issue but “there is weight to the argument that we should already be yellow. ... We shouldn’t be in the same category as Philadelphia.” Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. said the “lack of transparency from the governor is ... frustrating. Why does he keep moving the goalposts?”

Other business: The board discussed an email from a resident concerned that open parks could jeopardize state funding or insurance coverage. Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the township is not obligated to close parks and its insurer does not object. Signs warn that playground equipment is not sanitized and visitors should practice social distancing.

Compost site: Stoltzfus said residents recently attempted to dump soil and release a live skunk at the township compost facility, which accepts only yard waste such as leaves, brush and grass. The board authorized improved signage and security cameras.