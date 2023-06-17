When: West Earl supervisors meeting, June 12, with Supervisor Butch Keppley absent.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously passed a 30-day opening burn ban, effective immediately. The township’s burn ban will run parallel with the countywide burn ban issued June 9, following air pollution caused by wildfires in Canada. The ban will be in effect until 10 a.m. July 9.

Why it matters: The risk of wildfires has increased within Lancaster County due to strong winds, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, plus a rain deficit. Fire chiefs across Lancaster County have expressed concern about the fire potential, which poses a “serious threat” to life and property.

Details: The township’s burn ban temporarily suspends all outdoor burning. However, fires used exclusively for food preparation are permitted.

Enforcement: The resolution passed by supervisors will grant enforcement power to Brian Brandt, township code enforcement officer, in addition to a police officer. Without a resolution at the municipal level, state law permits only a sworn police officer to enforce a burn ban.

Quotable: “As you may be aware, I handle many of the open burning complaints in the township and if I were not able to enforce a burn ban, my duties as code enforcement officer would be stymied,” Brandt wrote in a June 8 memo to township officials.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again on at 7 p.m. June 26 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.