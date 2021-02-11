When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Township officials generally supported developer William Murry’s proposal to convert a 46-acre farm near routes 222 and 322 to multifamily housing. The land, at 1850 Diamond Station Road, near Pleasant Valley Road, adjoins a C-2 commercial zoning district.

Why it’s important: By law, municipalities must accommodate a range of uses, officials noted. Vice-Chair John Ford, who said he once worked for Murry Communities, estimated West Earl is 70% agricultural. Supervisor Dale Wissler said, “We’re about out of residential and commercial.”

Background: Murry has built numerous multifamily and single-home developments, including Crossgates in Millersville. The land he would like to development in West Earl comes up for auction next month. A Sheetz, Walmart and Giant supermarket are within a short drive from the development. Murry said public water and sewer are “a little bit of a reach” but accessible.

Discussion: “I’m neutral. I’d need to learn more. But it is a prime agricultural site,” Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. said. “I’m encouraged,” Murry said. “I don’t want to buy a farm and then have to sell a farm.”

Other happenings: Frustration surfaced in the township’s decadelong struggle to bring safer sidewalks to East Main Street. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said legal counsel advised that residents cannot be asked to contribute because the project is partially funded by a state grant. The result is $136,800 added to the township’s costs.

Background: The township had determined a cost of $23 per foot of frontage for each property owner affected. Several board members were angry that the new wrinkle emerged so late in the process. Board Chairman David Thornton said the board should ask Rettew, the township engineering firm, why all of the costs were not pointed out.

Quotable: “The free money gets more expensive every year,” Supervisor John Ford said.