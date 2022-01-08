When: West Earl supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board of supervisors will maintain its leadership as Supervisor Dave Thornton will remain chairperson and Supervisor John Ford as vice chairperson. Both were reelected this past November.

Appointments: Supervisors made two appointments to the West Earl Water Authority. Jimmy Dennis will serve a five-year term in 2026. While Thomas Hopta will serve the remaining years on a five-year term, expiring in 2024. Mary Beth Hellberg and Rich Lucchese were reappointed to the zoning hearing board. Lucchese will serve until 2023, and Hellberg will serve until 2026. Supervisors also reappointed Dean Weinhold to the Planning Commission. He will serve a four-year term until 2025.

2021 audit: Supervisors approved a contract with Lancaster-based accounting firm Brown, Schultz, Sheridan & Fritz to conduct the 2021 audit of the township’s finances and assets.

Water Department: The township is also purchasing a $60,000 excavator for the water department. The item is budgeted in the 2022 budget under capital purchases in the water department’s expenditures section of the budget.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.