When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 28.

What happened: West Earl officials began a discussion on a short-term housing rental ordinance.

Why it matters: The township does not list short-term rentals in its zoning ordinance. Residents have complained that different cars are parked in driveways and trash has accumulated in residential areas because of short-term rentals. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz recommended the township establish rules for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb properties.

What’s next: Vice Chair John Ford said he would like to see short-term rental ordinances used by other townships. Board Chair Dave Thornton agreed with Ford, adding, “I don’t think it’d be hard to put something together” after reviewing sample ordinances. “We need to move on this,” Thornton said.

Road maintenance: Supervisors unanimously awarded a contract to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. to pave roads in the Westgate Estates residential development, near the Brownstown Post Office. Seesholtz said $375,040 in state liquid fuels allocations will be used for this project. The township is working with the contractor on a start date, Seesholtz wrote in a March 29 email. The project must be completed by Oct. 1. Roads to be paved are Rosewood Drive, Vanderbilt Drive, Charles Place, Federal Drive, Kingston Road, Kingston Court, Hobson Court, Richardson Court and Newton Court.

Eagleview Park: Supervisors voted to install a portable toilet at Eagleview Park at a cost of $76.71 per month.

Upcoming meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 11 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.