When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 22.

What happened: Blessings of Hope, a nonprofit organization distributing food to local charities, wants to build a large processing and distribution facility near routes 222 and 322. Part-owner David Lapp said the organization has “maxed out” a 44,000-square-foot building in Warwick Township. Lapp said Blessings of Hope distributed 68 million pounds of food last year to “food pantries, halfway houses” and other nonprofits addressing local food insecurity issues, with 25 to 30 trucks in and out daily. He proposed “a fairly substantial building” roughly twice the size of the current location.

Background: Blessings of Hope has purchased a 46-acre farm on Diamond Station Road, where a developer proposed medium-density residential development. Several residents protested that proposal at a previous meeting.

Next step: Attorney Dwight Yoder called the presentation a “very preliminary” step to see if the township would support rezoning the new site from agricultural to C2 commercial. Supervisors John Ford and Harold Keppley Jr. said Yoder should first research West Earl’s agricultural zoning, which allows food distribution centers.

Other business: Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz, in reply to an earlier board query, said engineering fees for the East Main Street sidewalk project have cost $223,900 including stormwater planning. Keppley wondered if the original plan, which did not include unpopular “bumpouts,” could be revived. Ford asked Seesholtz to research that possibility.

Quotable: “It’s a lot of money. Let’s make sure we’re spending it responsibly,” Ford said. “I don’t want it to be an “Oh my God, look what you guys did,” Keppley added.

COVID-19 aid: Seesholtz said the township received $110,285 in federal CARES Act funding for reimbursement of 2020 police salaries.

Property cleanup: The board denied resident Darren Moore’s appeal of code enforcement officer Brian Brandt’s ruling that the yard at 201 Rose Hill Road contains “rubbish” that must be removed. Moore has 30 days to fix what Chairman David Thornton called “an eyesore.”