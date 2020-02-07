When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 27.
What happened: Police Chief Eric Higgins has a new policy of recognizing those who go above and beyond in serving the public. The first person so honored is the man he replaced. Higgins presented an Exceptional Service Award plaque honoring Sgt. Scott Ruth for serving as acting chief of a shorthanded police department.
Background: Ruth held down the fort from August through December, when Higgins came on board. There were several vacancies in that period. West Earl relied on help from state troopers and neighboring Akron Borough for coverage.
Other happenings: Jeremy Weaver of Team Ag and Jay Snyder of the Cocalico Creek Watershed Association announced a two-year cooperative effort aimed at helping farmers improve streambanks along tributaries. Weaver said, “You take care of those, and you help the (Chesapeake) Bay.”
Fire company finances: Chairman John Ford signed a resolution approving West Earl Fire Company’s loan application for $706,000 for a new rescue pumper. Ford noted the township is not co-signing or taking any responsibility for the loan.
Comcast mess: New Comcast cable installations continue to rile residents and officials. Supervisors said issues include a substandard sidewalk repair, a tilting streetlight and two streets heaved up by boring under the pavement.
In your neighborhood: The board announced a “Meet & Greet” at West Earl Fire Company from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21 to introduce the public to new personnel: Dale Wissler, supervisor; Jenna Seesholtz, township manager; Neil Stoltzfus, roadmaster; and Higgins, police chief.