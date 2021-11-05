When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Supervisors continued discussion on a text amendment request from Leola Produce Auction to modify the township zoning ordinance to allow wholesale produce auctions “by right” within the agricultural zoning district. Currently, the business has operated as a nonconforming use on ag land. The board did not take action. Supervisors Butch Keppley and Dale Wissler were absent.

Why it matters: The Leola Produce Auction is planning to build a 71,790-square-foot canopy extension on an adjacent property they own. The last few building additions Leola Produce Auction submitted had to go before the township Zoning Hearing Board for approval. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz wrote in an Oct. 26 email “the last addition had the condition that there would be no further expansion permitted and this is why they are requesting the text amendment.”

Background: The Leola Produce Auction has been in business at 135 Brethren Church Road, Leola, since 1985. The plans are to expand the open canopy to accommodate growth for the business. Seesholtz noted the auction has been a nonconforming use in the ag zoning district since it opened in 1985.

Reasons: Real estate attorney Peter Wertz of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, representing the auction, said seeking variances from the Zoning Hearing Board is “not the right mechanism.” He added, "The text amendment language that we propose would create and define a new use known as a wholesale produce auction.” Wertz said an informal discussion with supervisors began at the Sept. 13 meeting. Wertz said aerial photographs support the auction’s claim of not having enough storage room under the existing canopy. The amount of uncovered produce spanned 50,000 square feet of area. He said the produce auction is “envisioning growth.”

Keeping it local: The proposed amendment would require at least 90% of all products sold by the produce auction to originate within a 40-mile in-state radius from Brethren Church Road. Wertz said the board expressed their preferences of keeping the produce local. He added, Leola Produce Auction has conducted an internal review of the origin of its products and vendors.

Quotable: “This is preexisting, this is already here. We are not talking about making a zoning ordinance amendment that’s going to allow a truck terminal on property in the ag zone. We’re simply talking about facilitating an addition to a very successful produce auction that’s been stable dating back since the late ’80s,” Wertz said, calling the request, “reasonable.”

Thornton’s thoughts: Chair Dave Thornton asked if the auction had approached the township Planning Commission. Wertz said they had not. Thornton later said to Wertz he would like “more time to digest this, but don’t want to delay you.” The chair also said he would be open to reviewing the produce auction’s proposed changes and forwarding the information to the township Planning Commission, which makes land-use recommendations to the supervisors. He called this step an “interest of consistency” due to the board recently allowing Blessings of Hope to submit their revised plans for a food distribution center on ag land.

Petition fee: Thornton asked if there was a price for the submission of a petition. Seesholtz said the township charges a $1,000 submission fee. She added the Board of Supervisors will accept it at a meeting and then forward it to the township Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Planning Commission for review.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet on Nov. 8 at the township building at 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.