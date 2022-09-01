When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 22. Supervisor Keith Kauffman was absent.

What happened: Supervisors opened discussion on a traffic light project at the intersection of Oregon Pike and North Church Street. The supervisors tabled the action to determine whether the intersection fund can be used to pay for $5,000-$6,000 in engineer expenses.

Why it matters: Supervisor Butch Keppley said West Earl has a $70,000 intersection fund that the township has never used. He asked whether it was “applicable” to pay $5,000-$6,000 in permit and engineer fees. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said she will speak with the township solicitor Josele Cleary on whether the township could use the fund. Chair Dave Thornton said he has seen near accidents at the intersection. Police Chief Eric Higgins described the intersection as a “train wreck.”

Findings: Seesholtz said township engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering conducted a traffic study of the intersection. She said his recommendation is to install a “no turn from the shoulder” sign on Church Street. Another recommendation was for a flashing arrow to appear instead of the red arrow to keep traffic moving. The flashing green arrow will appear to motorists making a left turn from Church Street onto Oregon Pike.

Stipend: Supervisors unanimously approved spending $500 for a stipend to emergency management coordinator Bill Howard. Seesholtz said Howard requested a $500 stipend for travel expenses to attend newly state-required training for emergency management administrators and coordinators. The emergency management coordinator is a volunteer position.

Quotable: “It is hard to get a volunteer (emergency management administrator). I'm glad Bill is always available when we need him,” Seesholtz said.

2023 budget: Township officials also announced four budget meetings would occur in October and November. All sessions will take place at the township building at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held Oct. 12, 13 and 26 and Nov. 9; all meetings are open to the public.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.