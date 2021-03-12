When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting March 8.

What happened: An 11-year struggle to improve sidewalks on Brownstown’s East Main Street has hit another setback. Dave Hoglund, of engineering firm RETTEW, said his company is “trying to cut through the red tape,” but new state Department of Transportation rulings have them “at a standstill.” He said the original direction from PennDOT was “not accurate.” Hoglund said the new directive means new plans and more engineering costs.

Criticism: Hoglund was politely blasted by the supervisors and Main Street resident Curt Miller, who called RETTEW “incompetent.” Miller has wanted to replace his sidewalk for years, but the township discouraged him from doing so.

Background: In the current plan, the township oversees sidewalk installation on one side of the street, PennDOT on the other. On the township side, residents may be assessed a fee based on frontage. On the state side, Hoglund said, residents may be entitled to compensation up to $4,000 each for easement rights. Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said the township could do both sides — the whole job — for about $500,000

Comments: “How much of this was foreseeable, and why wasn’t it foreseen?” Vice Chairman John Ford said. “Everything I’ve told every resident has turned out not to be true. This is crazy. It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve ever dealt with ... it’s government at its worst,” Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. said. “A $1 million project suddenly jumped to $3 million. How can a professional company be so wrong, again and again and again?” Miller said.

Other happenings: In February, developer William Murry inquired about rezoning a 46-acre farm on Diamond Station Road for multi-family housing. The board noted then the land is next to commercial uses, near major highways and not in the middle of an agricultural zone. At the March 8 meeting, several neighbors opposed any change. Keppley stressed that no application has been made and rezoning has not been considered. Chairman David Thornton said “several people” have expressed interest in buying the land, not just Murry.

Public comment: Residents warned that more housing would exacerbate traffic problems, overwhelm Brownstown Elementary School and alter the area’s rural way of life. “For a developer who doesn’t live here to come in and make permanent changes doesn’t seem right,” resident Sharon Stauffer said. “Farmland is a resource we cannot get back once it’s gone.”

Official reaction: “No decision has been made. No nod of approval has been given,” Thornton said. “Please don’t think we’ve made a decision,” Keppley said.

Police vehicle: The board approved purchasing an SUV for the police department for $39,000, and decided to sell an older vehicle.

Easter egg hunt: The board approved use of fire police for the Lions club’s drive-thru Easter egg hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

