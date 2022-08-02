When: West Earl Township board of supervisors July 25 meeting.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-2 to delay approving updated police policies and procedures because the changes, as presented on paper, contained grammatical errors and were not written “tightly.” Supervisors Chair Dave Thornton, Vice Chair John Ford and Supervisor Keith Kauffman voted to table the item; supervisors Dale Wissler and Butch Keppley voted against the motion.

Background: West Earl Township police Chief Eric Higgins is moving his department toward accreditation with the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which will require revamping some of the township’s policies. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the chief is looking to have the matter approved as soon as possible to keep the accreditation process moving. Higgins, who was attending training and could not be at the meeting, would like to achieve accreditation within a year’s time.

Grammar: Ford said when he read through the policy changes, he noticed grammatical errors and handwriting. He said any policy police officers will abide by needs to be written “tightly” and “crisp.”

Quotable: “We support the chief; there’s no question about that. I’d like to have it in a little bit better condition,” Ford said.

Dissent: Wissler and Keppley both felt the grammar of the policies that were discussed didn’t change the context. In a July 29 email, Keppley said the board was voting based on the content of the policy, which he felt was adequate. The grammar errors, he said, could have been fixed after adoption, and he saw no need to delay the process.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown. They are slated to act on the revised police policies and procedures.