When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 24.

What happened: Supervisors opened a discussion with West Earl and Farmersville fire companies about introducing a potential fire tax at 0.245 mills. Although supervisors did not take official action, the fire tax would be implemented for the 2023 fiscal year. Vice Chair John Ford said the fire tax would be “another property tax” on residents.

Why it matters: A West Earl Township resident with a property valued at $293,000, the median sold price according to Rocket Homes, would pay $72 in addition to the current millage of 1.266. Supervisors Chair Dave Thornton said the topic came up during recent 2023 budget meetings. He added, the township is “thinking outside of the box” on how to keep West Earl and Farmersville fire departments funded. He also said the tax would provide each fire department with a “known amount” every year.

Projected disbursement: Should West Earl implement a fire tax, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said each fire department will receive $110,000, which includes revenue from the local services and fire taxes. Without the local services tax, West Earl and Farmersville will each receive $80,000.

Uses: In accordance with the state's second-class township code, Ford said fire tax revenue is for maintaining firehouses and buying equipment. Fire tax revenue can also be used to make appropriations to nearby fire companies, training personnel, and for fire training schools or centers. Funds can also be used for contracting with adjacent municipal corporations or volunteer fire companies for fire protection. According to the Pennsylvania second-class township code, an annual fire tax must not exceed 3 mills.

Some concerns: Phil Hursh, treasurer of the West Earl Fire Department, said the concept of a fire tax was a "surprise” because it would change how both fire departments operate, including their budgets. Hursh said the biggest concern of instituting a fire tax could potentially negatively impact fundraising efforts. West Earl fire company runs an annual direct mail drive, which in 2021 received $64,499 from 30% of township residents who received the mail request. Hursh projected West Earl fire company will receive $55,000 from mail fundraising in 2022.

Quotable: "We don't want to place an undue burden on our residents obviously, but with the inflation, we're all hurting. So, to provide the same service we got to look for ways to bring in more revenue," Thornton said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the township building at 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.