When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: The board of supervisors opened a discussion on an event request from Blessings of Hope. The Amish-run food bank organization is planning a three-day iCare fundraising event at their property located on Diamond Station Road from June 2-4. The event includes activities such as a 5K/10K race, volleyball tournament, concerts and a banquet.

Why it matters: Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the event is on a “much larger scale” where approval by the zoning hearing board may be needed. She said after the meeting that the fundraiser event is not an allowable use in West Earl’s agricultural district, by right or accessory use. She told supervisors that Blessings of Hope wants to make sure there is no opposition from the board of supervisors if the event is granted relief by the zoning hearing board.

Property background: After the meeting, Seesholtz said the event is “not intertwined” with the food distribution facility they wish to build on the same parcel of land. In March 2021, Blessings of Hope bought the property, where they are in the process of submitting a text amendment petition allowing for distribution centers as a conforming use within the agricultural zoning district.

Ordinance discussion: Officials then opened discussion on creating a special event ordinance to establish criteria for requesting large-scale events. West Earl currently does not have an official ordinance but allows one-day events including fundraisers and mud sales. Seesholtz said after the meeting that the township may look into adding a special event process to the township’s ordinances, but nothing has been decided on at this time.

Ford’s feedback: Vice Chair John Ford said the board could use the outcome from the zoning hearing board to begin to rewrite the zoning ordinance on the matter.

Quotable: “Case in point, we need that thing cleaned up,” Supervisor Butch Keppley said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet on at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the township building at 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.