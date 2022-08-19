When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve updating police policy and procedures for the West Earl Police Department. Chief Eric Higgins said last month by email West Earl Police is going for accreditation with the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. West Earl police are currently bringing department policies up to date to be in compliance with the commission’s standards. It is Higgins’ goal that by this time next year the agency is accredited.

Why it matters: At the July 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to table a police policy and procedures update due to presentation quality. Vice chair John Ford said when he read through the policy changes, he noticed handwriting and grammatical errors. He also believed any policy abided by police officers needs to be written “tightly” and “crisp.” Supervisor Butch Keppley, who voted no, said last month by email the board was voting based on the content of the policy, which he felt was adequate. He added the errors in grammar could have been fixed after adoption and saw no need to delay adoption, which could slow the accreditation process.

Zoning notice: Supervisors also directed zoning officer Sara Service to send out a zoning violation notice to the property owners of the Hertzog Homestead, 470 W. Metzler Road.

Rental units: The bed-and-breakfast event venue is in violation of a 2013 zoning hearing board decision where they were allowed three rental units. The zoning hearing board granted one room in the existing farmhouse and two rooms in a cottage-style rancher to be used as rental spaces for the bed-and-breakfast. The homestead currently has seven units available for rent. A trailer known as the “Glamper,” plus a shed converted into a tiny house and a trailer home behind the event barn do not have building inspections or approval by the West Earl sewage enforcement officer.

Events: The zoning hearing board allowed the Hertzog Homestead to have 12 events a year under the condition they must submit a zoning application for each event hosted on the property. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said in an Aug. 10 email applications for any events held there were not submitted. She added a gift shop located in the special event barn did not receive township approval.

What’s next: Prior to the meeting, Hertzog Homestead has asked West Earl officials to allow them to proceed with the events they have booked through November. Seesholtz also wrote the supervisors were “not inclined to allow the violations to continue.” The township will allow the events to be held if the required zoning applications are submitted. The excessive number of rental units will not be permitted by the township.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.