When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: The board approved the final township budget for 2023 with an increase in real estate tax and a new fire tax. The tax rate increases from 1.266 mills to 1.316 mills, in addition to 0.245 mills for a new fire tax. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will be $156.10. Vice Chair John Ford said the township has not raised taxes “for a long time.” The budget passed during the meeting was unchanged from the preliminary budget, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said.

Key numbers: The budget lists total revenues of $4.4 million. The township is projecting $5.5 million in total expenses next year. Major expenditures include $2.4 million to fund the West Earl Police Department, while municipal costs are projected to be $915,948, to cover payroll, bonding and insurance.

Tapping the surplus: "With the Township's current 2023 projected expenses, and believe me, each department is running on a tight budget this year, we are still using $1.3 million of the carryover or surplus from the sale of the sewer system to balance the budget this year,” Seesholtz said. “Knowing we are working with a lean budget this year and forecasting another lean budget for 2024, we will still have to rely on the surplus to balance the budget. We are trying to increase the taxes to match the revenue to the expenditures because we will not have a large surplus to rely on in 2025."

Fire tax: Ford said the idea of the fire tax is to provide better funding for volunteer fire companies — West Earl and Farmersville. West Earl falls under Pennsylvania’s second class township code, which allows an annual fire tax not to exceed three mills. Fire tax revenue must be used for maintaining firehouses, purchasing equipment and making appropriations to nearby fire companies. Funding from the fire tax can also be used for fire training facilities and personnel training, plus contracting with adjacent municipal corporations or volunteer fire companies for fire protection.

Fire response: Sgt. Ben Voran of West Earl Fire Company said fire tax revenue will give them the ability to have some insurance if weather or outside circumstances cancel a fundraiser. In addition, the additional funding will provide the flexibility to prepare for long-term major expenses such as apparatus and equipment.

Quotable: “It’s money we didn’t have before,” Voran said.

n Community services: West Earl’s annual library contribution continues to be $4,000 to the Lancaster Public Library. The township is also projected to provide a $4,280 contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Resignation: Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Supervisor Dale Wissler. Chair Dave Thornton said Wissler “provided many years of service to this board and the community.” Thornton also said the township has 30 days to appoint a replacement. The appointee will serve the remaining three years of the term. The seat will be on the ballot in the 2025 municipal elections.

Next meeting: The board meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.