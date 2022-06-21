When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the draft of a municipal sewage facilities plan, as mandated by the state, that might bring a public sewer system to Farmersville. The draft will be sent to the township and county planning commissions and then advertised for a 30-day public comment period.

Why it matters: Vice Chair John Ford said this is the “first step” to bringing public sewer to Farmersville. Supervisor Butch Keppley said, “We anticipated Farmersville to be in the next one because it’s an area of high density, and it will take two years to break ground.” He said the current sewage facilities plan is 18 years old and was “due for a new one.” An updated sewage facilities plan was required after the 2020 sale of the existing sewer system to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority. David Thornton, who chairs the board of supervisors, said the state Department of Environmental Protection requested the sewage facilities plan to be drafted after the sale.

Act 537: State law requires all Pennsylvania municipalities to address present and future sewage disposal needs by the development and implementation of an official sewage facilities plan.

Quotable: “The need is there for us to provide the service,” Keppley said.

Financials: At the May 23 supervisors meeting, Mike Lehman, finance director of the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, said LASA offers sewer extension payment plans for residents who need to connect to public lines. Residents who choose the 15-year payment plan will pay $45 a month, while the 10-year payment plan will cost a resident $67 a month. Both plans are interest-free even though a lien is placed on the property. Tapping fees are $3,927 and a connection fee of $750 is paid by the property owner. Lehman also said the project will cost LASA $6 million.

Trash contract: Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said she reached out to Eagle Disposal about the possibility of extending the trash hauler contract for another year. The township is acting on it because the existing contract expires in December. If West Earl extends its current contract another year, the annual cost would be $258 per household. No official action was taken.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 27 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.