When: West Earl board of supervisors meeting, June 26.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved the advertisement of the township’s animal ordinance, which includes a ban on roosters in residential areas.

Background: At the May 8 meeting, supervisors directed Brian Brandt, code enforcement officer, to draft an amendment to the ordinance to not allow roosters in residential areas.

Affected areas: In the proposed amendment, residents who live in the low-density and medium-density residential districts are not permitted to house roosters.

Noise: The proposed ordinance also declares any continuous animal sound heard outside a structure for 10 consecutive minutes or a recurrent noise for 30 minutes or longer a nuisance.

Burn ban: Supervisors unanimously repealed the township’s open burn ban effective June 26. Lancaster County commissioners lifted the county burn ban June 21. The local burn ban was implemented to grant Brandt enforcement powers.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. July 10 at the township building, 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.