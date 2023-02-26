When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 13.

What happened: The supervisors voted to appoint William “Bill” Howard to West Earl Township Planning Commission.

Why it matters: Howard replaced former member Jennifer Prunoske, who was appointed to the board of supervisors last month. The planning commission now has five members. Howard will serve the remainder of the term, which expires Dec. 31.

Familiar face: Howard is also the West Earl emergency management coordinator. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said after the meeting he will continue as emergency management coordinator, in addition to serving as a planning commission member.

Police: Supervisors approved a trade-in request from West Earl police Chief Eric Higgins. The request consists of trading two older pistols and the purchase of two new Glock Model 19 pistols from Coatesville-based vendor, Witmer Public Safety Group Inc. The trade-in deal means the purchase will cost $238, instead of $818. The weapons will be used by a West Earl Police Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program officer and a detective.

Next meeting: The board meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.