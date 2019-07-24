- When: Supervisors meeting, July 22.
- What happened: Still pursuing the dream of new and improved sidewalks for Brownstown, the township will try for another grant. Supervisors decided to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $860,839 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
- Background: The quest for new sidewalks goes back over a decade, with about $50,000 spent so far on grant application costs. Some have been successful; the township landed $1 million last year, about half the project’s estimated cost. The township will pay $7,500 for document preparation by The Delta Group.
- Video gambling: West Earl opted out of allowing video gaming terminals in the township, in accordance with a new state law.
- Cable fee mixup: The board discussed an ongoing situation with cable supplier Comcast. Franchise fees from West Earl residents have been erroneously sent to Upper Leacock Township for several years, Manager Candie Johnson said. She said she’s been stymied in efforts to find out from Comcast how much money and how many subscribers are involved. Vice Chairman Harold Keppley Jr. said, “We have an agreement. ... I’m not willing to let it go.” A new agreement is due to be signed soon.
- Trash hauler: The township is advertising for trash and recycling bids for the next three years. Its contract with Eagle Disposal expires at the end of this year. Johnson said about 1,650 residents pay $20 per month for trash and recycling disposal. Bids are sought in two tiers, with the hauler or the township paying landfill tipping fees.
