When: West Earl supervisors meeting, July 24.

What happened: Township officials addressed ongoing service-related problems with Eagle Disposal, the company contracted by West Earl Township for trash pickup.

Why it matters: The township has a contract with Eagle which expires on Dec. 31. The last few weeks have been “challenging” for trash collection, said Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz, in a July 25 email following the meeting. Last week, the township saw an “improvement” with only about 20 residents not getting their trash picked up before Friday. The official trash collection day is Tuesday for West Earl residents. She asked Eagle Disposal manager Andrew Casey to come to the meeting to discuss what is happening and how the company plans to move forward.

Company response: Casey said Eagle Disposal has been experiencing staffing issues. He told township officials Eagle held a “productive” job fair last month. The company hired seven local drivers. Casey said the drivers are in the training process, which takes one to two months. “We don’t just send them out there; we focus on safety when we bring people in,” Casey said.

Fill-ins: Until the new hires are ready, Casey said Eagle has sent out-of-state “Blue Crew” drivers from its parent company, Waste Connections. He also shared Eagle has tried to recruit its temporary help to full-time status and offers $4,000 sign-on bonuses.

Timeline: Chair John Ford asked Casey when he expects the truck staff to be “back in full operation.” Casey said he expects drivers “on the road within two weeks.”

Quotable: “I do have them in the pipeline and I think that will help out tremendously,” Casey said.

Backyard chickens: Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a township backyard chicken ordinance that bans roosters in residential areas. Ford, along with Vice Chair Keith Kauffman and Supervisor Dave Thornton, voted yes. Supervisors Butch Keppley and Jennifer Prunoske voted against the legislation.

Quotable: “I agree with an ordinance pertaining to chickens. I disagree with the language that disallows roosters, Keppley wrote in a July 25 email. “The intent of the ordinance is to eliminate the crowing noise. So a rooster doesn’t crow until it is reaching maturity. A dominant hen can take on rooster tendencies, such as developing a bigger comb and yes crowing. The language in the ordinance only pertains to roosters and not noise,” Keppley stated.

Affected areas: Residents who live in the R-1 low-density residential district and the R-2 medium-density residential district are not permitted to house roosters.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.