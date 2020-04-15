When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting April 13.

What happened: In their first virtual meeting, township supervisors revisited the longstanding issue of sidewalks on Main Street in Brownstown. Supervisor Harold Keppley said the state Department of Transportation bears some responsibility for dragging out the project.

At issue: Township officials said $2 million in grant funding for the sidewalk project is in jeopardy if work is not substantially complete by July 2021, when PennDOT plans to repave.

Comments: Keppley said if Main Street were a township road rather than a state road, “the sidewalks would be in and done by now. It went off the rails when PennDOT came out.” Supervisor David Thornton said residents should expect to “pay a reasonable price ... not bankrupt anybody” for sidewalks in front of their homes.

Also: The board authorized engineer James R. Caldwell of Rettew Associates, who joined by phone, to seek estimates for a speed table to slow traffic instead of curb extensions, called bumpouts. The proposal for bumpouts was unpopular with residents.

Attendance: Most supervisors joined the Zoom meeting from home. Keppley, Manager Jenna Seesholtz, Police Chief Eric Higgins and Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus were in separate rooms in the municipal building in Brownstown.

Sewer system deal: The board approved an asset purchase agreement transferring ownership of West Earl’s sewer system to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $7.5 million. West Earl's authority will be dissolved.

Tax deadline extension: The board passed resolutions postponing sheriff’s sales and eliminating penalties for delinquent real estate taxes until November. Taxes paid by April 30 still qualify for a 2% discount.

COVID-19 shoutout: Thornton praised Seesholtz and other township employees for their “magnificent leadership” during the coronavirus crisis. Seesholtz thanked staff members for coping with a “crazy schedule,” with some working a second shift. The office remains closed to the public. A video of the meeting can be viewed at the township website.