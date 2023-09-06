When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: West Earl supervisors unanimously voted to accept Barrett Boulevard as part of the township’s public roads system.

Background: Barrett Boulevard is a part of the Brownstown Commons commercial development. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said in an Aug. 30 email West Earl accepts dedication of roads that are built to the state Department of Transportation’s specifications and that are connected by both entrance and exit to another township or state road.

Why it matters: As a public municipal road, Barrett Boulevard will now be maintained by the township including snow removal.

Traffic: With the road dedication, the township also unanimously voted to advertise a proposed traffic ordinance for Barrett Boulevard. The entire length of Barrett Boulevard will have a speed limit of 25 mph. Stop signs will be posted at both the northern and southern intersections with Oregon Pike.

Fire police: Supervisors also approved for West Earl fire police to assist in directing traffic and pedestrian crossing at the following events — the Lancaster Balloon Festival Sept. 14-17, the Ephrata Fair parade Sept. 27, and the Manheim Community Farm Show parade Oct. 11.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the township building, 157 West Metzler Rd., Brownstown.