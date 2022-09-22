When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Supervisors set trick-or-treating in the township for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, rain or shine.

Why it matters: The resolution does not mean private neighborhoods and businesses cannot establish their own dates and times for trick-or-treating. The resolution is a recommendation from the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee. In 2019 and 2021, poor weather caused confusion throughout Lancaster County about the status of trick-or-treating.

Sewage facilities plan: Supervisors approved a sewage facilities plan that could potentially bring public sewer lines to 306 households — officially called equivalent dwelling units — and 320 future households near Farmersville, Fairmount and Turtle Hill roads. Becker Engineering Inc. prepared the plan. Projected cost is $6,012,000 and will make the system a part of the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority system.

Road request: The township also considered a request from Manheim Township Navy veteran Bob Horst via State Rep. Keith Greiner about adding memorial signage on the South State Street and East Main Street signs. The two signs would honor Pvt. Leroy Wolf Way and Pvt. 1st Class John J. Horst Way, veterans from Brownstown who were killed in World War II. The signs would not change the names of the streets.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the township building at 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.