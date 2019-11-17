- When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 11.

- What happened: Brownstown residents have a problem: their mail and packages are going to the wrong town. Some have been told their addresses don’t exist. Who can fix it? West Earl Township, the U.S. Postal Service and Lancaster County-Wide Communications all point at each other.

- At issue: Main Street resident Brian Spohn said Ephrata Post Office told him to take the issue to the township. Spohn said he has an Ephrata address with no street listed. Federal Express and UPS drivers are stymied.

- Background: Some years ago, the Postal Service discontinued mail carrier service at Brownstown, turning it over to Ephrata. To keep a Brownstown address, residents must rent a Post Office box. For delivery directly to homes and businesses, they need an Ephrata address. But each town has a Main Street and a Church Street, so mail intended for Brownstown often goes to similar addresses in Ephrata. Officials have even been told the township office’s Metzler Road address, in use for a quarter century, is not valid.

- Quotable: “I live on Church Street. I have the same issues you have,” said Vice Chairman Harold Keppley.

- Only mail: Acting police Chief Scott Ruth said, “The good news is, it’s mail. If it’s an emergency, 911 doesn’t use your mailing address, they use a physical address.”

- Other happenings: Matthew Hummer, of Anglesea development, objected to a letter from the township giving him 30 days to remove five trees from a drainage easement on his property. Hummer said his yard used to flood, but the trees have dried it up. He said developer Keystone Custom Homes “didn’t grade it right ... the trees have fixed the problem Keystone made.” Keppley said West Earl’s engineer will determine if grading was done according to approved plans.

- Quick ticket: Brian Brandt, codes enforcement officer, is designing a quick ticket to be issued for violations such as failure to remove snow from sidewalks. The ticket will carry a smaller fine than a citation. Brandt also recommended the township adopt a policy for handicapped parking spots to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

- New manager: Jenna Seesholtz will fill the township manager position Dec. 9.

For more local government coverage, click here.