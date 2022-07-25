When: West Earl supervisors meeting, July 11.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to renew their contract with Eagle Disposal for another year. The contract will expire Dec. 31, 2023.

Why it matters: Last month, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said she reached out to Eagle Disposal about the possibility of extending the current contract for another year. The township is acting on it due to the current trash contract expiring in December.

Financials: West Earl residents who receive trash pickup services from the township through Eagle disposal will see a slight decrease in price, paying a monthly rate of $21.50. The total annual cost would be $258 per household. The current rate is $22 a month, $264 annually.

Call center: Eagle Disposal will now handle phone calls regarding missed pickups from residents. Previously, the township office staff would answer the phone from residents regarding trash pickup.

Quotable: “The price of the renewal for the additional year could not be overlooked,” Seesholtz said in a July 12 email.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. July 25 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.