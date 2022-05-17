When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: West Earl will receive a grant from the Lancaster Clean Water Fund in the amount of $331,767 for the Turtle Hill streambank restoration project. A total of 1535 linear feet of streambank along an unnamed tributary to the Conestoga River will be restored.

Project details: The existing vertical banks will be graded to create a low, flat floodplain bench on each side of the unnamed tributary to increase stream flows to the floodplain and dissipate potential erosive energy. Within its agricultural location, 3,245 linear feet of livestock fencing will be constructed. Eight permanent fence gates and 196 linear feet of livestock slat crossings are also included in the project.

Water rates: The supervisors unanimously approved billing rates for its newly instated quarterly billing cycle for public water service. Supervisors voted March 14 to switch from monthly to quarterly billing for public water service. The change will go into effect in June. West Earl public water customers will now pay a quarterly rate of $41.85 per 6,900 gallons used. An excess rate of $7.70 per 1000 gallons if an equivalent dwelling unit within the township uses over 6,900 gallons in one quarter.

250 years: The supervisors also unanimously approved endorsing the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial — commonly known as America250PA. The resolution will be sent to state Sen. Ryan Aument and the Pennsylvania State Association of Townships. The mission of the commission is to educate, preserve, innovate and celebrate the rich history and diversity of Pennsylvania.

Details: America250PA was created in 2018 by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania General Assembly to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026. The commission hopes to engage all Pennsylvanians and bring the history of the Commonwealth into a conversation to better understand issues facing the nation. Over the next five years, the state initiative will have programs, projects and events to honor Pennsylvania’s “integral” role in the nation’s founding.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. May 23 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.