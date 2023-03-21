When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 13.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-2 to table the changing of a first due response service area in the township from Akron Fire Company to West Earl-based Farmersville Fire Company. The motion was tabled until West Earl Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz speaks with Akron Fire Company about the change. Chair John Ford and Supervisors Dave Thornton and Jennifer Prunoske voted to table any change at the moment. Vice Chair Keith Kauffman and Supervisor Butch Keppley voted no.

Affected area: The area to be designated as a Farmersville Fire Company coverage area includes sections of Route 222, Farmersville Road, Miley Road and Peach Road. Municipal boards designate service areas for fire companies. The area was given to Akron Fire Company in 2006 because of proximity to Akron Borough, Ford said.

Why it matters: Earl Good, Farmersville fire chief, said that by having first due response status in that area, Farmersville can control which apparatus responds to certain types of calls and give the township fire reports.

Quotable: “We got a good rapport with Akron with our police force now. I just want to make sure everybody’s communicated with before we make a decision,” Thornton said.

Next steps: Ford said supervisors will make a decision when they meet again at 7 p.m. March 27 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.