When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: About 18 residents of the Anglesea development attended the meeting, some demanding to know why their streets have not been finished. Anglesea was built between 2006 and 2016 by Keystone Custom Homes, which had no representative in the audience.
Why it’s important: Municipalities cannot accept streets for dedication — ownership and maintenance — until paving, sidewalks, curbing and drains are built to match recorded plans. Meanwhile, the developer is responsible for maintenance, leaf collection and snow removal. A firefighter in the audience said first responders have had difficulty reaching stricken Anglesea residents due to unplowed streets.
Background: Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. said Keystone has not completed 11 required improvements on a punchlist from township engineer Daniel J. Becker of Becker Engineering. Among the items to be addressed are 13 drainage pipes needing proper installation, 10 lots with structures and plantings in the stormwater easement, a chainlink fence around the drainage basin and final surface on the roads.
What’s next: Chairman John Ford said township will “craft a letter” to the developer and attempt to arrange a meeting with Keystone, the township engineer and residents.
Other happenings: The board approved a new three-year contract with Eagle Disposal that comes with a $2 per month hike residential collection.
Also: The board approved a request from zoning officer Brian Brandt to proceed with legal action and possible condemnation of 261 Metzler Road, Lot 17.