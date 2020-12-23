When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Dec. 21, via Zoom.

What happened: Officially, West Earl’s police force will cover Akron Borough as of Jan. 1. The supervisors unanimously approved a new contract, pending a handful of wording changes requested by Akron. Two officers were conditionally hired from the disbanding Akron force, pending background checks and medical/psychological evaluations. Three more will be hired to bring the department to a total of 12, including Chief Eric Higgins. Under a five-year contract, West Earl will pay for 58% of coverage, Akron 42%.

Background: Consolidation talks began last summer. Akron Borough Council also received a proposal from Ephrata, but chose West Earl. The two municipalities have shared coverage for years. Earlier in 2019, West Earl was short-handed and relying on Akron and state troopers for coverage. Under Higgins, West Earl’s department is again at full force with independent 24-hour coverage.

Snow cleanup: The board thanked roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus and crew for a good job cleaning roads in the recent snowstorm. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said a Main Street resident complained that township plows buried his sidewalk after he had cleared it. She said she sympathizes, but the sidewalk is right at the curb and “we have to clear the gutter” for drainage.

Also: The board discussed mailboxes along East Main Street’s upcoming new sidewalks. Tentative plans call for “gang boxes” in three places at curb bumpouts.