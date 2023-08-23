When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a Cocalico Sportsmen Association membership for the West Earl Police Department.

Background: West Earl officers currently train at the indoor firearms range at the Lancaster County Public Safety Center in Manheim.

Why it matters: The Cocalico Sportsmen Association is in Denver, and therefore a closer drive from West Earl. Police Chief Eric Higgins also wrote in a July 31 letter that the police department has experienced scheduling issues at the public safety center and has to compete with other local law enforcement agencies for training time.

More: West Earl police officers have on “several occasions“ had to use police officers' personal memberships at local clubs and shooting ranges for training due to scheduling issues. Higgins said it is a “common practice” among Lancaster County police departments to utilize sportsmen clubs for firearms training.

Cost: The membership with the sportsmen association will cost $385 annually for the department. The department projects spending $600 this year to train at the public safety center.

Quotable: “This gives us the opportunity to increase our level training, be closer to the township and allow officers access to the range on their own time,” Higgins wrote in the letter.

New engine: Supervisors also approved the allocation of $6,930 to have an engine replaced in a 2016 Ford Explorer police vehicle by Cocalico Automotive. The vehicle will receive a remanufactured engine with a three-year warranty. The vehicle experienced an engine failure two weeks ago. The department received three quotes with the highest at $8,700.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the township building, 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.