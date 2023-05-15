When: West Earl Supervisors meeting, May 8.

What happened: West Earl officials continued a discussion on drafting a chicken ordinance applying to backyard flocks in residential areas.

Why it matters: The township does not have legislation regarding backyard chicken flocks. West Earl does have animal and zoning ordinances, but neither addresses poultry in residential areas. Chair John Ford said last month the measure is a “preventative” action to enforce backyard flocks and “having some limitation there, protects the rights of others.”

Health concerns: In addition to recent avian influenza concerns, Brian Brandt, West Earl code enforcement officer, noted Pennsylvania was one of many states mentioned in a 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in which the CDC and state public health officials investigated 13 multi-state salmonella outbreaks as a result of contact with backyard poultry.

Report: Township officials received a staff study report on implementing chicken regulations from Brandt. The study addresses the benefits and negative aspects of backyard chicken flocks. Most municipalities regulate chickens through an animal ordinance, Brandt wrote.

Recommendations: He recommended officials consider which species will be allowed, the maximum number of birds permitted, coop restrictions and the legality of roosters. He also recommended supervisors amend the current animal ordinance to include regulations regarding chickens.

Quotable: “It is my belief the township code should include regulations addressing the keeping of chickens in a residential area that would protect the health, safety and general welfare of neighboring residents,“ Brandt wrote in an executive summary to township officials.

What’s next: Supervisors directed Brandt to draft an amendment to the animal ordinance that would not allow roosters in residential areas.

Water authority: Supervisors also unanimously approved to appoint Dave Lugg to the West Earl Water Authority. Lugg will replace Robert Young who resigned following his term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. Lugg’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. May 22, at the township building, 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.

