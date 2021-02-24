When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: The board approved computer system purchases necessary for the township to conduct the public’s business.

The cost: Executive Image is the township’s new information technology manager, covering finances, software, hardware and security for the township and its police department for a low bid of $2,297 per month. The township and police will each pay $985 per year to adopt PlanIt, an online scheduling service for work shifts, court hearings training, certification and equipment records. The police department will also have a new $12,356 computer server.

Why it’s important: Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said West Earl has not had managed information technology services in the past, and was “more reactive than proactive.” She said the change enables off-site backups and “will spot problems before they occur.”

Other happenings: Two residents face a steep increase in their water bills if they continue to ignore efforts to replace faulty meters so the township can get accurate usage readings. Seesholtz said the customers have not responded to mailings, phone calls or site visits. The next step is a certified letter informing them that their fee will rise from $13 to $100 if a technician cannot gain access for “a three-minute change.”

Also: Land Studies Inc. will design and oversee a stream bank restoration project along Turtle Hill Road for $35,000.