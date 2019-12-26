When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: West Earl’s final 2020 budget lists total revenues of $4.54 million and total expenses of $4.77 million. At their last meeting of 2019, the supervisors noted that real estate taxes remain unchanged at 1.266 mills, or $126 on a home assessed at $100,000. The tax will bring in $847,800.
Notable numbers: Police protection is budgeted at $1.02 million, an increase of nearly $50,000. MS4 planning, engineering and projects total $58,000. Code enforcement costs are projected at $82,368 including a $47,000 salary for Brian Brandt, the township’s first codes enforcement officer. Maintaining three parks is expected to cost $28,410.
Quotable: “I can't remember the last time we had a tax increase,” Chairman John Ford said.
Police: The board approved letters of commendation from acting police Chief Scott Ruth, recognizing officers Jeremy Sorensen’s and Wendell Metzler’s “willing and professional attitude” in working extra patrol hours and postponing vacation time when the force was short-handed.
Road work: A resident complained about prolonged construction work on Cocalico Creek Road. Supervisor David Thornton explained the township had no roadmaster when a storm drain collapsed and had to subcontract the repair. A new pipe is in place, but repaving, cubing, grading and seeding must wait until spring. A road crew representative said the job is “our No. 1 priority” in 2020.
Development: The board discussed Robert Redcay’s request for release of a $755,000 bond held against future improvements by Cloverbrook Development on properties for sale along Route 272. The board agreed the funds will be released only if replaced by equivalent guarantees by the new owner. Solicitor Josele Cleary will review the proposal.
Personnel: The board announced it met in executive session Nov. 26 to discuss personnel matters, specifically performance issues.