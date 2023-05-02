When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, April 24.

What happened: West Earl officials began a discussion on drafting a chicken ordinance applying to backyard flocks in residential areas. The township does not have a law regulating backyard chickens where people use them as pets and for eggs.

Reason: Board Chair John Ford said the measure is preventative action, as the township has not received any complaints “at the moment,” Ford said. Currently, West Earl is home to “substantial investments” in commercial chicken farming. Resident John Stauffer said “the concern is to protect the agricultural community” from avian influenza.

Quotable: “Having some limitation there protects the rights of others,” Ford said.

Flocks: Three to six chickens constitute a flock. Backyard flocks are not subjected to the state Department of Agriculture inspections, Ford said.

Next steps: Brian Brandt, West Earl codes enforcement officer, will present sample ordinances to officials at the next meeting on May 8.

Recognition: Supervisor Jennifer Prunoske congratulated Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz for her completion of the Pennsylvania Municipal Government Academy’s graduate program through the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. The graduate program contains courses in four categories: administration, planning/zoning, public safety, and public works. She also congratulated zoning officer Sara Service for receiving a certificate of completion in a planning/zoning course through PSATS.

Quotable: “This shows a commitment in improving conditions for the township and professional development,” Ford said.

In remembrance: During supervisor comments, Butch Keppley announced the April 16 death of Don Feiler, former West Earl supervisor and zoning hearing board member. Ford remembered Feiler as “a good guy.”

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. May 8 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.