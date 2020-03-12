When: West Earl supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: West Earl is negotiating to sell its sewer system to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority. Township supervisors voted to dissolve West Earl Sewer Authority if and when the sale goes through.

What’s next: Contacted after the board meeting, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the transfer could be consummated as early as late May or early June, but “all the details have not been ironed out yet.” The sale was to be discussed at the township’s March 11 sewer authority meeting.

Comcast update: Seesholtz said Decisive Communications, a subcontractor for Comcast, paid a $500 fine for five excavations without a street opening permit, a civil offense subject to fines of up to $600 per incident, according to codes enforcement officer Brian Brandt. The township has fielded numerous complaints about damaged streets and sidewalks and a leaning streetlight pole during Comcast’s ongoing service expansion.

Parking restrictions: The township will advertise an ordinance creating a No Parking area on Circle Rock Drive at Route 272. Seesholtz said tractor-trailers stored in the area block the view of drivers turning onto the highway.

New cruiser: The police department will purchase a cruiser estimated to cost $33,000 plus $3,000 for lights and accessories.