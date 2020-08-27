When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: West Earl Township and Akron Borough soon might be covered by a single police department.

Background: Akron Borough Council received presentations at a special meeting Aug. 18 from both West Earl and Ephrata Borough. Akron has requested a proposal for contracting police coverage from West Earl, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said. Akron Borough Police Department is short-handed, and Chief Tom Zell has announced his impending retirement.

Existing relationship: West Earl was in a similar situation less than a year ago, relying on Akron and state troopers for backup. Under new Chief Eric Higgins, West Earl’s department is again at full force with independent 24-hour coverage.

Quotable: “Our departments have worked together for many years,” Seesholtz said.

Project updates: Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said the start date for new sidewalks on East Main Street in Brownstown has been pushed back to next spring. Supervisors approved payments totaling $723,627 to Richard E. Pierson Construction for sidewalk, curb and ramp work at Burkholder Drive and Route 272.

Traffic issues: Supervisors accepted streets in Anglesea and Creek Hill developments for dedication, meaning the township will own and maintain those streets. Traffic violations, which could not be addressed previously, will be enforced.

In remembrance: The meeting opened with a moment of silence for former supervisor Richard L. “Smokey” Stover. A lifelong Brownstown resident, business owner and longtime board member, Stover died Aug. 18 at 86.