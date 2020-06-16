When: West Earl supervisors meeting, June 8.

What happened: Authorities and residents are increasingly unhappy with Comcast’s ongoing cable expansion. The board stopped short of issuing a cease-and-desist order but will investigate legal options and seek a count of Comcast customers in the township.

Background: Customers and the township have experienced several problems with Comcast. For over a year, residents have complained about unsightly pedestals and damaged streets, sidewalks and lamp posts. A fee paid by at least one Comcast customer in West Earl that was supposed to be sent to the township was instead sent to Upper Leacock Township, and supervisors suspect the issue may be widespread. And in February, a Comcast subcontractor was fined $500 for unauthorized street excavations, said codes enforcement officer Brian Brandt in March.

Criticism: Supervisor Keith Kauffman recommended not entering into an agreement with Comcast until “they fulfill promises to residents.” Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. said Comcast has been “horribly nontransparent.” Chairman John Ford said the company does “whatever they can to get away as cheaply as possible.”

Police: Chief Eric Higgins said there was “no excuse” for police action in Minnesota that triggered international upheaval, and has developed a new set of regulations, including a code of conduct.

Other business: The township will adopt Barrett Boulevard in Brownstown Commons, despite that two lots aren’t yet developed. A financial security will be in place to deal with any damage during future construction.