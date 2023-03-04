When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: The board voted to donate $150 to the United Veterans Council of New Holland. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said this is a yearly request from the United Veterans Council, which comes from the township’s general fund. Supervisor Butch Keppley motioned for the donation to be similar to last year’s donation from the township.

Why it matters: The donation will help fund the United Veterans Council’s Annual Pilgrimage to the cemeteries of eastern Lancaster County to honor veterans. The event will take place on Memorial Day, May 29. The request was also sent to Earl, East Earl, Brecknock and Caernarvon townships, plus New Holland and Terre Hill boroughs to help with the council’s rising costs.

The pilgrimage: The ceremonial units of the United Veterans Council will conduct Memorial Day ceremonies at 12 cemeteries. The route will begin at 6:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. Within West Earl Township, Groffdale Mennonite Church is one of the 12 stops. The ceremony will start about 10:20 a.m.

Quotable: “Memorial Day is the day that we gather together to honor and pay our tributes to the over 1 million men and women who gave their lives to keep this great country of ours safe and free,” United Veterans Council of New Holland President Michael Martin wrote in a Feb. 13 letter to municipal leaders.

Next meeting: The board meets at 7 p.m. March 13 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.