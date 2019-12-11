When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Supervisors announced that pending signatures on a contract, Eric S. Higgins will become police chief next week at a yearly salary of $93,000.
Background: West Earl has not had a permanent police chief since Brian Brandt retired in August after 23 years of service. The township also scrambled to fill vacancies in the police ranks, relying on backup from state troopers. Chairman John Ford thanked acting Chief Scott Ruth for filling in, recruiting and interviewing to get the force back to full strength.
Quotable: “I'm proud of what we’ve done. We weathered a storm,” Ruth said. “We weathered it better than we might have thanks to you,” Ford added.
Other happenings: The board adopted new provisions of the International Property Maintenance Code, authorizing Brandt to enforce action in his role as codes enforcement officer. A new “quick ticket” carries a $25 fine for minor code violations like uncleared sidewalks, rubbish or uninspected vehicles on properties. Repeat violations will draw a citation, with fines of $100 to $1,000.
Street issue: Todd Heidelbaugh, Creek Hill Home Owners Association, asked about the development’s streets. With mailboxes on one side and “No Parking” signs on the other, parked cars often force mail carriers to block the street to deliver mail. Ford said the township cannot change the parking on streets that have not been dedicated.
Drug Task Force: The board discussed but did not commit to increasing its contribution to the county's Drug Task Force. Ruth said the force does “important work. ... Our last two DUI arrests (involved) drugs, not alcohol.”
What’s next: New Secretary Jenna Seesholtz said the 2020 budget will be approved at the next meeting Dec. 16.