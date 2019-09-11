When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 9.
What happened: Supervisors agreed in principle to lease vacant space on the lower level of the township building to a regional recreation authority.
Why it’s important: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services currently leases office space in Elizabethtown Area Middle School, but the Elizabethtown Area School District wants to bring sixth grade classes back to the middle school and will need the space now leased by the recreation authority to accommodate the additional students.
The deal: Township Manager John O. Yoder III said the price of $24,280 per year paid by a previous tenant, Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Authority, seems like a fair price. A one-year lease is planned.
Next steps: Yoder said he will tell the recreational authority that township supervisors are on board with the idea and can work out a formal agreement.