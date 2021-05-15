When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, May 10.

What happened: Supervisor Ralph Horne and Township Manager John Yoder represented West Donegal at an April 29 meeting of the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, where officials in attendance unanimously objected to the formation of a county health department. This is in response to Manheim Township's resolution urging Lancaster County to form a county health department.

Why it matters: The 1951 state law that empowers counties to form health departments requires municipalities to cede sewer and water authority to the health department, among other health-related jurisdictions. The seven county health departments formed since 1951 have $8 million to $10 million budgets, and typically run deficits, Yoder said.

Quotable: “I look at it as a financial black hole, and what we have now works,” Horne said.