When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, April 12.

COVID-19 relief: West Donegal Township will receive $896,041 to recover from the pandemic, according to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. The money will likely be disbursed through the Department of Community and Economic Development, in two equal payments. The first payment will be this June and the second will be in June 2022. The township has until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend this money.

Background: West Donegal’s share is part of $13.72 billion in relief money for Pennsylvania under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion relief package. Of the funding Pennsylvania receives, $936 million will be allocated to municipalities with less than 50,000 residents

Why it matters: How to spend this money has yet to determined, but the board is considering several options. Initial guidance from PSATS suggests it will allow spending for stormwater/municipal separate storm sewer system projects, which is a high priority for the township. The permit for West Donegal’s pollution-reduction plan requires a streambank remediation project by the end of 2023, to remain in compliance. Other options include direct assistance to residents, hazard pay for township employees, offsetting liquid fuels tax and fee revenue shortfalls, upgrading township buildings and systems, and donating to nonprofits that West Donegal supports.

Other news: West Donegal resident Marie Martin raised concerns about the future of Rheems Elementary School. Although supervisors have no authority over the school board, Martin implored them to send a letter expressing residents’ concerns. Bear Creek Elementary School was opened for fourth through sixth grades in 2012. Martin argued the money for Bear Creek should have been spent on fixing Rheems Elementary, but instead the school board kept the public in the dark.

Quotable: “What the school board does affects the residents of the township, and indirectly you,” Martin said.